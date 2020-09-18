The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has awarded $2.6 million in Keystone Historic Preservation grants to help historical and heritage organizations, museums and local governments in 24 counties, including Greene.
The PHMC announced that Rivers of Steel Heritage Corp., a federally designated National Heritage Area in southwestern Pennsylvania that promotes the region’s steel-making heritage, will receive $73,000 in grant money for the W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop in Rices Landing.
The recently announced funds will be used to complete Phase 4 (the final phase) of the restoration of this national historic landmark, according to a Rivers of Steel spokesperson.
Phases 1 and 2 addressed structural issues, including shoring up the foundry portion of the building, repairing the central lightwell, and the most critical window repairs.
Phase 3 was completed in 2019 and addressed replacing a portion of the structure’s windows and frames, and some of the clapboard siding, which had deteriorated to a critical stage.
Phase 4 will address the remaining windows and clapboard. Work has been done on the right side of the building, but the front has yet to be completely restored.
The project has been in process for the last decade. Over $1 million have been invested by Rivers of Steel, including all grant and matching funds, in preserving the machine shop.
The W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop is owned and operated by Rivers of Steel. Support for its preservation, restoration and programs have been provided by: National Park Service, Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Save American’s Treasures Grant (National Park Service in cooperation with its partners, Institute of Museum and Library Services, National Endowment for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Humanities) PHMC, The Allegheny Foundation, and Visit Greene — Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency.
Built in 1900, the shop produced parts for steamboats, coal mines, railroads and for local businesses. The Machine Shop, as it is known, received recognition as a National Historic Landmark in 2017.
The shop is located in the Rices Landing Historic District, on the Monongahela River. Added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1992, the town is recognized as a river port and early industrial town.
“We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for their continued support for the restoration and preservation of the W.A. Young & Sons Foundry and Machine Shop,” said August Carlino, Rivers of Steel’s president and chief executive officer.
“These funds continue to prove the economic value of inventing in historic preservation and heritage conservation, as evidenced in our recent economic impact assessment,” Carlino added.
“The commonwealth’s and PHMC’s investment not only helps to save this National Historic Landmark for future generations, but it also yields immediate economic benefits to the community of Rices Landing and surrounding areas in Greene County through job creation, increased tourism, and revenues generated for these local economies.
“As a result of this restoration, the Machine Shop will be able to remain open to visitors for many years to come, helping locals and tourists alike understand the impact the industry of this region had on the formation of our country, as well as providing a look into the past to view the technology of handcrafted manufacturing,” he continued.
In August, Rivers of Steel released an economic impact study that estimates the generation of more than $92 million of economic benefit and 922 jobs each year as a result of spending by visitors to Rivers of Steel and its partners, including the expenditures of Rivers of Steel on grantmaking, operations, and capital improvements.
The PHMC awarded 52 grants selected from 94 eligible applications. Grant amounts ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 for project grants and $5,000 to $100,000 for construction projects. All grants require a 50/50 cash match and were awarded through a competitive selection process.
“We are pleased to support these important projects from across the Commonwealth. It is rewarding to impact communities in 24 different counties,” said PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery, in a release issued by the commission last week.
“The selected projects represent the breadth of historic resources that Pennsylvanians value – from cornerstone buildings in their downtowns, to covered bridges and significant archaeological sites. This investment ensures that Pennsylvania’s cultural memory will be preserved for future generations.”
According to the release, Keystone Historic Preservation Grants provide funding to support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for both the benefit of the public and the revitalization of communities.
Funding also supports municipal planning initiatives that focus on historic resources or may be used to meet building or community specific planning goals. The program also supports construction activities at resources listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
These grants receive funding from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund; this fund is supported annually from a portion of the state realty transfer tax revenue, the release states.
The PHMC is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
