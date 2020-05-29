COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease throughout the state, resulting in many local entities being able to provide various levels of access to their respective services.
For example, the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg and the Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels are now offering residents more opportunities to enjoy what they have to offer.
The Office of Commonwealth Libraries recently released its “Framework for Reopening Libraries” as a guide for public libraries in Pennsylvania during the pandemic, which includes “Library-To-Go” curbside service.
Representatives from the two Greene public libraries announced that effective May 26 the libraries are offering their patrons this curbside service.
“The Greene County libraries are committed to providing patrons continued expanded access to online collections, virtual resources, and safe access to physical library materials,” said Kathy McClure, Bowlby Library director, in a release issued earlier this week.
McClure explained that the eased restrictions go hand-in-hand with the libraries’ strong focus on the safety and well-being of their patrons. Safety initiatives include:
n Library book drops are open and returned library materials will be quarantined for three days and then sanitized before returning to circulation.
n Patrons will be limited to five checked-out library materials per library account to aid in the current quarantine and sanitation process, and they must also bring their library cards for ID purposes when picking up materials.
n Patrons may place material requests only from the library where they are registered.
n Patrons may call to request materials or use the online catalog at https://waggin.polarislibrary.com/.
n Books, DVDs, audio books, and other physical library materials donated for library circulation or book sales are appreciated, but will not be accepted at this time due to the quarantine and sanitation process.
n Patrons will be able to contact their library to make library material requests via phone call or email. Once the patron’s request is processed, library staff will call the patron to arrange a scheduled pick-up time of the library materials through Library To-Go curbside service.
n In accordance with CDC recommendations, patrons are asked to wear a nose and mouth covering mask and practice social distancing when participating in Library To-Go curbside service.
McClure said the Greene County libraries will open Monday, June 1 with limited in-patron services. Library operation hours at each location will be reduced, but will still meet patrons’ needs and will include hours for high risk patrons.
Patrons should check their library’s website and Facebook pages for confirmation of new operating hours, library request procedures, and library service announcements.
The release also states that online programming, including Summer Learning programs, is still active and expanding. Patrons of all ages can access options to keep reading, learning and socializing through the library. Take home materials and information will be available to patrons outside the libraries.
Some regular library services are also temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, and the libraries will slowly return to these services when appropriate, McClure said. These suspended services include meetings or group activities in the building or on the property.
“Please remember that the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, the state Department of Education and the state Department of Health have determined that these procedures are the best options for what public libraries are currently able to offer in terms of community health and safety,” McClure said.
The release states that the Greene County libraries will be following all federal and state health guidelines, including the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Safety Procedures for Business, to ensure the safety of the libraries’ staff and patrons.
For more information or assistance, patrons are welcome to contact the libraries.
Contact the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library by calling 724-627-9776, by visiting its website, www.evakbowlby.org or by emailing reference@evakbowlby.org.
Contact the Flenniken Public Library by calling 724-966-5263, by going online at www.flenniken.org or by emailing director@flenniken.org.
