Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.