The swimming pool at Mon View Park in Greensboro has closed for the year.
Greene County Commissioners announced the pool’s closing, effective immediately, in a Monday news release, which cited a lack of available staff as the reason for the action.
Commissioner Mike Belding said, like many businesses locally and across the region, the county’s parks and recreation department has had its struggles with staffing.
“They have tried to move staff from Waynesburg as much as possible, but most of the lifeguards did not have a driver’s license or transportation,” Belding said.
The pool also has not had enough customers to justify keeping it open, Belding said.
“The pool has been open for 56 days this summer,” he said. “With the exception of day campers, 34 of those 56 days have seen 10 or fewer swimmers and for 20 of those days nobody came to swim at all.
There are no scheduled pool parties at Mon View for the rest of the summer.
Belding said the county’s decision to close the pool was not an easy one.
“As a county, we intend to provide every practical amenity and opportunity we can to our residents and visitors, but those activities have to be feasible at a reasonable cost,” he said. “We obviously cannot keep pools open without lifeguards, and it is not reasonable to keep them open without customers.”
County recreation Director Bret Moore said previously purchased passes for Mon View Pool will be honored at the Wana B Park pool in Carmichaels and Waynesburg Water Park.
The county intends to keep both pools open until the end of the month. The Carmichaels pool and Waynesburg Water Park are scheduled to close Aug. 23-27 and reopen Aug. 28-29, providing there is enough available staff.
“With students returning to high school and college classes and activities, it might be challenging for us to have enough staff, but we’ll do what we can to keep them open,” Moore said.
Moore said it had also been a challenge this year for the county to recruit staff for the three county pools. He said neighboring counties experienced similar struggles this summer.
“I have to give credit to the staffers we’ve had all summer, because it hasn’t been easy filling up all of the hours needed at the pools,” he said. “We were very active starting in March seeking and recruiting people to work. We went to school districts, we advertised on radio, we released flyers and press releases … I believe the county did everything possible to recruit workers.”
