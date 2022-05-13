Greene County was recently awarded $576,865 in the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Entitlement Program.
The program supports community development activities to build stronger and more resilient communities. Activities are identified through an ongoing process and may address needs such as infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation or homeowner assistance. This award is the annual entitlement for Federal Fiscal Year 2021.
The entitlement provides funding to designated municipalities set by Act 179 formula. Applications have been submitted for specific projects.
This year’s county allocation of $189,545 will go toward the Wayne Township Brave Water and Sewage Authority Sand Bed Filtration Rehabilitation project. Cumberland Township will receive $99,792 for housing rehabilitation in Nemacolin. Franklin Township will use $105,624 for a water line extension project on School House Road which will serve seven households. Waynesburg will use its allocation of $78,070 for Bowlby Library Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility.
The remaining $103,834 is allocated for administering all projects and federal requirements for the overall program.
CDBG funding hearings started this month to determine how next year’s funding will be used. For more information, contact the Greene County Planning and Community Development at 724-852-5260.
