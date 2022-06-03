Greene County commissioners want residents to participate in a survey focused on transportation needs throughout the county.
Residents may take the survey online, at events throughout the county or through handouts that will be presented through summer programs. The results of this survey will be used to determine the locations of shuttle stops, as well as the frequency and pricing of service. Broad community input is critical in designing the new services to meet travel needs within the county.
Conducted by Waynesburg University’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, the survey is part of Carnegie Mellon University’s Rural County Mobility Platform (RAMP) project.
“It’s through strategic partnerships with businesses, industry, and educational institutions that we believe we will find answers to the everyday issues that frustrate Greene County residents,” said Commissioner Mike Belding. “The more data we collect, the better the potential transportation program.”
The survey is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/HRWHRYG and on the commissioners’ Facebook page. Those interested in learning more should contact Stacey Brodak, vice president for Institutional Advancement and University Relations at Waynesburg University, at sbrodak@waynesburg.edu.
