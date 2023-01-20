Greene County’s Greene River Trail is one of several trails to receive DCNR funding for various projects.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support all-terrain vehicle and snowmobile projects in the commonwealth.
The grants are made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated in the state’s 2022-23 budget as well as other federal and state funds.
Of the seven trail grants being awarded, Greene County will receive $66,500 to prepare a trail study for the development of approximately nine miles of the Greene River Trail from Old Ferry Road in Cumberland Township to State Route 21 in Monongahela Township.
“In addition to many other benefits, trails contribute to the vitality of our communities by making them places where people want to live and locate a business,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “They are a perfect use of the federal recovery funds intended to help our economy rebuild after the pandemic and we worked hard to get them on the ground quickly.”
The grants help the commonwealth implement its vision of having a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian by closing priority trail gaps.
