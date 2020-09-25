The Greene County salary board agreed Sept. 17 to create the new position of budget and elections director and approved the hiring of Judy Snyder to the position.
In August, county commissioners announced that they were seeking applicants for the dual-role position that would be created in anticipation of the retirement of the county’s Chief Financial Officer, Scott Kelley.
The Sept. 17 hiring also coincides with the approved resignation of the elections manager, Tina Kiger, who had previously served as elections director and whose title was recently changed to manager.
Kelley is set to retire at the end of the year, while Kiger’s resignation will be effective Sept. 25. After approving Kiger’s resignation, Commissioner Mike Belding thanked Kiger for her years of service, adding that her experience “greatly contributed to the success of the elections office.”
Belding said the timing of hiring a new budget and elections director was essential as the county prepares for the Nov. 3 Presidential Election and the preparation of the 2021 county budget.
Snyder, who will report to the commissioners and chief clerk, was hired at an annual salary of $57,000.
Belding added that the combination of budget and elections evolved because of changes in Kelley’s duties over the decades, and the elections office, traditionally a two-person operation, is expected to be rather busy as the county expects a larger-than-usual influx of mail-in, absentee and provisional ballots for this coming election.
“Combining these two positions will certainly be a cost-saving measure for the county,” he said, adding that both Kiger and Kelley have been employed with Greene County government for more than 20 years.
The position creation and Snyder’s hiring, though officially approved Thursday, were both technically effective Aug. 26, according to county records.
Prior to the salary board meeting, Snyder answered questions from residents expressing a number of concerns regarding mail-in and absentee ballots, the need for volunteer poll workers, precinct safety and other voting and election issues.
Snyder said her office has so far processed 3,726 absentee and mail-in ballots, which include overseas and military ballots. Roughly 575 ballots are voters who have registered since the primary election, 357 are requests to change parties and 439 are requests to change addresses.
Regarding poll workers, Snyder said the office has sent out surveys to previous workers and election judges, and the deadline for those to be returned is Oct. 9.
“We’re starting to now get those back,” she said. “And as of today, 22 sets of volunteers have signed up to work the election.”
Classes to train those workers will be held Oct. 19 and 20, with Oct. 21 scheduled if needed. There will be three classes offered each day – 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – with 25 people allotted per class.
Snyder said everyone is welcome to contact her office at 724-852-5230 to receive more information on serving as an election volunteer.
She added that her office has fielded “a ton of calls” from voters asking when they would be receiving their ballots, and stated that state had yet to certify the ballots.
“Until they are certified, we cannot distribute or send out mail-in and absentee ballots,” she said, adding that the state has mandated the office to mail out unofficial ballots to overseas and military voters.
She said Oct. 19 is the deadline for voters to register for new applications or make changes to existing registrations, and Oct. 27 is the last day for the office to receive civilian mail-in or absentee applications.
Snyder also said her office is in the process of calling all voting precincts to gauge their feelings about opening up for the election in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If precincts feel they do not want to open up for voting due to the pandemic, then we will take that information to the elections board,” she said.
However, a resident in the audience commented that she believes state law says polling places could not be arbitrarily closed.
Snyder also stated that testing on voting machines would begin in October, and that commissioners have approved the purchase of two fire-safe tablets at a cost of $6,610. She said the purchase is necessary due to the expected increase of mail-in and absentee ballots her office is expected to receive for the November election.
Snyder did stress that the purchase, which will “continue to ensure the integrity of mail-in and absentee ballots” and adhere to guidelines set by the state, will be paid for by the county, but rather by money secured from state election security funding.
Asked about provisional ballots, Snyder said they will made available at polling places on election day, and explained that anyone who has registered as a mail-in/absentee ballot voter who wants to vote in person must bring their ballot with them to the polling place and sign a waiver.
Several questions were raised by residents about safety measures being taken at the precincts. Snyder said each polling place will provide hand sanitizers, masks and gloves, machines will be wiped down throughout the day and voters will be handed individual pens to sign their names and encouraged to practice social distancing.
