The Bradford House Historical Association annually sponsors two poster contests, open to all middle and high school students – public, parochial, cyber and home-schooled – on a topic of Western Pennsylvania history, 1750-1850.
The contest is open to students who reside in Greene, Fayette, Washington, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
Students are required to construct a presentation on a standard size trifold display board, register online during January and February, and deliver the project to the Bradford House, located at 175 South Main Street, Washington, Pa., by March 1, 2021.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five entries in each division: Middle school (grades 5-8) and high school (grades 9-12).
For complete rules, hints for developing a project and a list of possible topics, visit www.bradfordhouse.org.
