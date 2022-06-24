Vietnam veteran Rick Black had a dream.
Prior to the pandemic, the Waynesburg man started working on an event and traveling tribute to honor first responders with active military personnel and veterans. After his death in September 2021, his family and others pressed on, bringing his vision to life with the Tribute to Heroes event planned for Oct. 12-16 at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Waynesburg.
“Rick’s love for our country and dedication to Greene County and veterans was admirable and contagious,” said Black’s daughter Stacey Marshall. “Although he is not with us, his spirit continues to unite our community.”
The event will highlight active military personnel, veterans and first responders over five days. Its centerpiece will be the Cost of Freedom Tribute by American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT). The traveling tribute features exhibits from World War I to present day, including a 9/11 Tribute. It also includes an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Plans in development for the event in October include an arrival escort, opening and closing ceremonies, recognition opportunities, and a community day to honor active military personnel, veterans and first responders.
“The opportunity to unite our community by recognizing first responders alongside our active military personnel and veterans is an important message to convey,” said Don Martin, veteran and committee member.
Black was a longtime supporter of veterans, and in 2017, spearheaded bringing the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to the county. That event turned into one of the largest in the county, attracting over 10,000 people during its five days. Its success and the support of the community led to the construction of the Greene County Veterans Memorial Park, which has hosted ceremonies of commemoration and honor since its dedication in May 2021. Black also co-organized the Korean Traveling Memorial in 2019 and collaborated with local school districts for Veterans Day Programs to assist in teaching and inspiring children.
The Tribute to Heroes committee is asking for assistance in designing a volunteer T-shirt that represents the community vision of the event. The contest is open to residents of all ages living in Greene County, and entries are due July 31. The winner will receive a $250 prize and their design printed on volunteer T-shirts.
Entries may be emailed to the committee at greenecountytribute@gmail.com or mailed to Greene County Department of Emergency Services, 55 W. Greene St, Waynesburg, Pa., 15370.
Those interested in volunteering with the committee or sponsoring the event can reach out through Facebook (@GreeneCountyTribute) or email the committee at greenecountytribute@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.