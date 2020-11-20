A Greensboro man awaits a preliminary hearing after being arrested on a felony charge of escape for failing to return from work release at the Greene County Jail earlier this month.
Nicholas Michael Palmer, 23, was arraigned on the charge before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson on Nov. 7 following his arrest a day earlier. His preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Watson on Nov. 17. Information regarding the outcome of the hearing was not available by press time.
According to the criminal complaint filed before Watson, state police spoke to Lt. John Nilson at the jail at 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 6, who said Palmer was being housed at the prison and was scheduled to be released on Dec. 3. However, Nilson reported that Palmer had failed to return from his assigned work release by the designated time of 5 p.m.
Nilson said Palmer had left for work release at 8 a.m. that morning to work at a sanitation business in Osage, W.Va.; police said that at 5:58 p.m. that day, state police responded to a report that Palmer had suffered a suspected drug overdose at a residence on Minor Street, and when police arrived he was conscious, the complaint states.
At around 9:47 p.m. that evening, police took Palmer into custody at Washington Health System-Greene in Waynesburg, according to court records.
