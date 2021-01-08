A Greensboro man has been charged with strangling a woman during an altercation that allegedly occurred Dec. 26 at a Monongahela Township residence.
State police said Walter R. Mitchell, 41, was charged with one felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment following the incident.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, state police said the alleged victim reported she entered the residence at around 4:30 p.m. after shopping when Mitchell had asked her to get him a beverage that she was supposed to have purchased from the store.
The victim said she told Mitchell she forgot to buy the beverage and they began to argue, at which point he allegedly threw her to the floor, punched her in the ribs repeatedly and strangled her by placing his hand around her neck and throat, restricting her breathing, the complaint states.
Following arraignment, Mitchell was released on $10,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Bates on Jan. 5, but it has been continued until Jan. 28, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.