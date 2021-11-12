Few contested races were part of Greene County’s Nov. 2 General Election, which saw Jeff Grimes unofficially elected as the next county judge.
Although he ran unopposed after securing both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May primary over Kimberly Pratt, Grimes said he didn’t take the election for granted and continued to campaign this year to earn support from voters.
“We needed to cross the finish line and it was a bit of a formality,” said Grimes, who received 7,371 votes with a 147 write-in votes still needing to be confirmed. “But at the same time it’s not done until it’s done, so it feels good to get through with (the election Tuesday) and still get a strong vote.”
Grimes said he was especially grateful for getting a little help from his father, H. Terry Grimes, who once held a seat on the bench in Greene County. Terry Grimes served as judge for 23 years before retiring in 2009.
Jeff Grimes said he wondered if this day would ever come as he nearly won the seat for Greene County judge in 2015, only to fall short by just 86 votes to Lou Dayich, who is currently serving as president judge.
Now, Grimes and Dayich will work alongside each other and try to get the courthouse back on track following a year of turmoil when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed cases and former President Judge Farley Toothman resigned after being accused of judicial misconduct.
“I think they are looking forward to it,” Grimes said of the courthouse staff. “They’ve had great support from the state with the senior judges, but there’s nothing like having an elected county judge there all day and every day instead of judges rotating out.”
Grimes will be sworn in Jan. 3 and then will have to go to judicial school later in the month before beginning his official duties. He’s looking forward to “jumping in” and finding his new place in the courthouse on the bench, although he said he’ll miss his time as a local attorney. After picking up signs all day Wednesday, Grimes planned to be back in his law office Thursday morning wrapping up his private practice’s legal work.
“It’s somewhat bittersweet because I do enjoy what I do,” Grimes said. “Certainly, the May (primary) results gave me a head start in tying up some loose ends and finishing projects, and there are several I still need to finish before January.”
Also running unopposed on the Nov. 2 ballot were Sheriff Marcus Simms, who received 7,551 votes, with 54 write-ins still needing to be confirmed, and Coroner Gene Rush, who received 7,410 votes, with 140 write-ins.
Although the unopposed races for judge, sheriff and coroner were not considered to be exciting, there were quite a few interesting contested races for various school board seats and municipal government offices throughout the county.
As of Monday, the updated unofficial election results indicate that in the races for six-year supervisor seats, Dan Stoneking (228 votes) defeated Glenn Eddy (127) in Center Township; Tom Brookover (258) defeated Mickey Lemley (133) in Perry Township; Thomas A Chess III (159) defeated Derek Day (88) in Richhill Township; Walter S. Stout (199) defeated Thomas Ayres (174) in Washington Township; James M. Sokol (761) defeated Jeff Hathaway (642) in Cumberland Township; Rodger K. Franks (235) defeated David Pritchard (186) in Dunkard Township; Ryan Wise (465) defeated Mickey Dikun (282) in Jefferson Township; Jeff S. Sholtis (381) defeated Brandon B. Lindsay (354) in Morgan Township.
In the race for the four-year supervisor seat in Dunkard Township, Brian Gansor (227 votes) defeated Rodger K. Franks (198).
In races for four-year borough council seats, Mark Hanley and Marianne Gideon were voted in in Carmichaels Borough; Jeff Coneybeer and Lance Sahady were selected in Jefferson Borough; and Mark L. Teegarden Sr., William M. Kozich and Brennan Kozich were selected in Rices Landing Borough.
The race for two four-year borough council member seats in Waynesburg Borough No. 2 was too close to call as of press time, as Jessica Cole received 66 votes, Lawrence M. Stratton received 62 votes and Miles A. Davin Jr. received 61 votes, with two write-in votes still needing to be counted.
In contested tax collector races, Jacalyn Fletcher (267 votes) defeated Pamela Yost (166) in Dunkard Township; Margie E. Mason (764) defeated Shauna Popp (430) in Franklin Township; Kimberly Coles (456) defeated Rebecca E. Trigger (296) in Jefferson Township; Kari Kendall Golden (377) defeated Susan M. Novak (355) in Morgan Township; and Diane L. Stokes (153) defeated Eve Weaver (83) in Richhill Township.
In contested auditor races, Clinton A. Blaney (409 votes) defeated Mary Lou Rudolph in Morgan Township; Lorri Campbell (30) defeated Donna Whipkey (16) in Gray Township; Caitlyn Margita (50) defeated Kevin G. White (44) in Greene Township; and Lawrence Buz Headley (138) defeated Charles R. Day (104) in Richhill Township.
For the four-year school director seat in Central Greene, Chase Shaffer (897 votes) defeated Barbara L Hartlaub (646); and for the inspector of elections office, Barbara Thomas defeated Nicole B. Whipkey in Gray Township and Pamela J. Opfer defeated June Hellen in Monongahela Township No. 2.
County records indicate that 8,227 of the county’s 22,007 registered voters cast their ballots Nov. 2.
The county elections office began counting more than 1,700 mail-in ballots beginning Nov. 3.
The county’s election board is expected to hold its first signing to certify the results Nov. 15 and then hold its second signing Nov. 22 before sending the certified election results to the state.
