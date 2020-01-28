Jefferson-Morgan Centennial Lions Club has selected Haley Guty and Lilian Ladisic as its students of the month for January.
Guty, daughter of Tiffany McCarter of Clarksville and Michael Guty of Charleroi, is a senior at Jefferson-Morgan High School where she's a member of Leo Club, Spanish Club and Interact Club, and a letterman for both volleyball and track.
Guty serves her community through the Keep American Beautiful Roadside Cleanup Campaign, packing backpacks for the weekend food program and participating in Jefferson-Morgan's annual Light Up Night.
Upon graduation, Guty plans to attend WVU to study fashion merchandising.
Ladisic, daughter of Haley and Garret Finley of Clarksville and Jeffery Ladisic of Washington, is a senior at Jefferson-Morgan High School where she maintains a 4.08 GPA. She is involved in National Honor Society, Leo Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Drama Club and Spanish Club. She was also captain of the 2018-2019 cheerleading squad.
She serves her community through volunteer work at the local library, United Way, JMES Midget Cheer, JMHS Teacher Wellness Day, For the Love of Dance Studio, Salvation Army, and Warm Nights 25 and Below Shelter.
Ladisic received Senior Dancer of the Year at For the Love of Dance Studio.
Upon graduation, she plans to attend Robert Morris University to study accounting.
