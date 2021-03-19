Colby Simkovic’s name will always be synonymous with hope, inspiration, courage and love.
The 2020 Jefferson-Morgan High School graduate passed away March 7 following a decade-long battle with cancer, leaving behind a permanent legacy of memories, smiles, grace and pride.
His sister Morgan said she never failed to be amazed by her brother’s strength, and his support of others struggling with serious illness.
“There are so many examples of just how inspiring he could be,” she said. “I remember last February, when I was involved in a fundraising initiative at Slippery Rock University for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and Colby came up to support the event … he then asked if he could speak at the event and share his life story, and his message about hope and perseverance really resonated with the people in attendance.
“That year’s event raised over $75,000,” she said. “It was incredible. I always saw Colby’s inspiration growing up, but moments and memories like that one were when I truly understood how special he was.”
Colby, 18, of Waynesburg was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in 2010. At age 8, he had to receive months of treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
During the course of his illness, a variety of fundraisers were held in Colby’s honor to help financially support his family. To pay that kindness forward, his family to establish Colby’s Stars Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization created to help children who are fighting cancer and other life threatening illnesses.
Over the past 10 years, Morgan said the community continued to support not only Colby, but also the foundation, through various fundraisers, including an annual kickball tournament.
“The first year we held the tournament, it was a nice turnout and was a success, but watching it grow from a small group of people participating to hundreds of supporters over the years has been amazing,” she said. “It has been, and continues to be, very humbling for us to see that much support for Colby and the fundraisers. He was always happy about that, because it was important to him that other kids were helped too.”
Colby’s impact also extended to his peers in school, according to Scot Moore, athletic director at Jeff-Morgan. He was a standout member of the school’s rifle team.
“Colby tended to bring out the best in all of us,” Moore said. “I’m a better person because of him. He was one of those kids who just wanted to live a normal life and he wanted to be treated just like a normal student in class. One of the best features was that he had a great mixture of shyness and humor, an incredible sense of humor too.
“Of course everyone knew he was fighter – fighting cancer with the attitude of never quitting, but many people don’t know the impact he had on Jefferson-Morgan,” Jeff-Morgan Principal Brandon Robinson said. “Colby was a special kid in our school district. He was always so positive with a smile that could light up a room. He had a great sense of humor that all his classmates and teachers enjoyed.
Robinson said Colby had an immense impact on his life.
“When things get tough in life, I will always remember how Colby dealt with the adversity in his life with positivity, humor and a smile that could light up a room,” Robinson said. “We all are lucky to have had Colby in our lives. He taught us more than he will ever know.”
Ron Headlee, who serves on the foundation’s board of directors, recalled Colby “always had a smile on his face, always showed his wonderful sense of humor and never backed from adversity.”
Julie Venick, who serves on the foundation’s board of directors, said Colby’s family and foundation board members have been overwhelmed by the community’s love and support.
“So many of the families that his foundation has helped and are currently assisting have either reached out to us or went to the funeral home to support the family and pay their respects,” Venick said. “The impact that he has had on these families and the community is outstanding. I know for myself, I will work even harder to pay it forward and honor his legacy by making the next kickball event the biggest one to date. He loved that day and was happy to just play kickball and know he was helping others.”
Since its inception, the foundation has raised over $100,000 through spaghetti dinners, auctions and ticket sales. Volunteers have also participated in a “Dancing with the Stars” type competitions where Colby’s teachers, relatives, and friends danced on stage to raise money. While the pandemic made having fundraisers difficult last year, Morgan said they will forge forward raising funds in her brother’s name.
“We all hope for the day to come when the foundation is no longer needed, when cancer is no more,” she said. “But until that day comes, we will continue to push forward and help those in need, any way we can.”
For more information about the Colby’s Stars Foundation, Inc., visit www.colbystarsfoundation.org, the foundation’s Facebook page or email colbysstarsfoundation@windstream.net.
