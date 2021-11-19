The preliminary hearing for a local convicted sex offender charged with failing to update his residence change has been continued.
Marvin L. Miller, 61, of Waynesburg has been charged by state police with a felony count of failing to verify his address. The charge was filed Nov. 5 in the office of Magisterial District Judge David Balint.
According to the criminal complaint, police officers were told Nov. 4 by a resident Miller was in violation of his terms under Megan’s Law, and that he was residing with her at his registered address until Oct. 27, when he abruptly moved out.
The complaint states Miller has a lifetime registration period, which requires sex offenders to periodically verify their address, employment, vocation, schooling or other required information with Pennsylvania State Police. These changes must be reported within three business days.
Police verified through the state’s Sexual Offender Registry Tool Miller last appeared as required June 22, the complaint states.
Officers also learned Miller is currently released on $25,000 unsecured bond in reference to a previous Megan’s Law violation, the complaint states.
On Nov. 5, police arrested Miller, the complaint states.
Miller's preliminary hearing on the felony charge was scheduled to be held before Balint Nov. 18, but the hearing was continued. A new hearing date was not scheduled as of the Messenger's press time.
According to information found on the state’s Megan’s Law website, Miller was convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and attempted rape in January 1993.
