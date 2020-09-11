The preliminary hearing for a Holbrook man arrested for the alleged statutory sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl was initially scheduled to be held earlier this week, but it has been continued.
Kylar James Amos, 19, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint on Aug. 31 after being charged by Greene County Regional Police Saturday with statutory sexual assault, interference with child custody and corruption of minors.
The charges stem from allegations that the assault occurred on Sept. 25 at a Waynesburg residence.
According to the criminal complaint, police spoke with the juvenile, who said that the alleged sexual contact was consensual and that she was not “coerced or pressured,” and later while during an examination at Washington Health System in Washington she did not consent to voluntary participation in the collection of evidence.
Following arraignment, Amos was released after posting $10,000 straight bond. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday but it was continued. A new hearing date was not scheduled by press time.
