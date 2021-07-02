The preliminary hearing initially scheduled for a Mt. Morris man charged in the May theft of a van with cadavers inside has been continued.
Kevin Michael Ruffner, 42, is facing burglary, criminal trespass, theft, disorderly conduct, falsely incriminating another person, reporting an offense that did not occur and three counts of abuse of corpse.
According to court records, state police allege Ruffner gave William Burghy, 36, of Dilliner, a key to Wilbert Funeral Services Inc.’s secured garage housing the van in Perry Township May 9.
Ruffner initially told police his key and other items were stolen from his home prior to the theft, according to court documents.
After receiving new evidence, including text messages between Ruffner and Burghy, police determined the two were working together, according to court documents.
Prior to the recovery of the van with its contents at BFS Foods along Gas Company Road in Perry Township, Ruffner texted Burghy, “... if you get caught (I’m) saying you took the keys at some point,” the complaint states.
Police said Ruffner admitted writing the text.
Although Ruffner was employed by Wilbert Funeral Services, managers there said he had no authority to provide access to the premises to Burghy or to use or lend any business vehicles, court paperwork said.
Ruffner was arraigned on the charges June 21 before Magisterial District Judge David Balint.
His preliminary hearing that was initially scheduled to be held before Balint on Monday was continued until further notice. A new date had not yet been set by the Messenger's press time.
Ruffner remains free from custody after posting $7,500 bond.
Similar charges were filed against Burghy in May and were held for court during his preliminary hearing before Balint June 8.
According to court records, he is scheduled to appear before President Judge Lou Dayich in common pleas court for his formal arraignment July 26.
Burghy remains in the Greene County Prison in lieu of $75,000 straight bond.
