A Franklin Township man awaits his preliminary hearing after being formerly arraigned on multiple felony charges stemming from allegations that police found child porn on his phone and tablet.
Donald Eugene Victor has been charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography, one felony count of sexual exploitation of children and a misdemeanor count of identity theft following an investigation that began in March.
According to court records, on March 26, the Georgia Crimes Against Children Task Force identified an IP address at Victor’s residence as a possible source of child pornography. The Task Force notified North Strabane Township police Officer Gary Sherer, who is part of the Pennsylvania Crimes Against Children Task Force.
On June 12, the Pennsylvania task force went to Victor’s residence to obtain the electronics, on which was found “three separate groupings” of child pornography, according to the criminal complaint. Police said the sexually explicit images were of girls ranging from 4 to 12 years old.
Police said Victor also posed as a 14-year-old Franklin Township girl, using images from the youth’s Facebook account to create a fake one. Police said he used the fake account to pose as her while having sexual conversations with men across the country.
State police took over the investigation from the task force on June 24 before filing charges on June 25. A warrant was then issued for Victor’s arrest.
Following arraignment on June 26, Victor was placed in jail in lieu of $25,000 straight bond. He posted the bail on June 27.
His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates on July 6 at 2:30 p.m.
