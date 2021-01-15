A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Holbrook man arrested on several charges following allegations he stabbed a man during a recent altercation.
John Gary Shultz, 34, of Holbrook, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and harassment following the incident that occurred in Franklin Township Jan. 8.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, state police responded at around 4:27 a.m. to a location on West High Street for a report of a male being stabbed.
After arriving, officers spoke to the alleged victim, Michael Allen Lilley, who reported he was walking west along the street when the suspect, later identified as Shultz, walked toward him from the other direction said something to Lilley and then punched him, the complaint states.
Lilley said he attempted to run away when the suspect pulled out a red utility knife and began stabbing him with it, the complaint states.
Lilley identified to police what the subject was wearing as well as his height and build, and said the suspect fled the scene on foot after the stabbing toward Waynesburg Borough, the complaint states.
Police said they checked the area for the suspect and observed a male matching his description walking south on Toll Gate Run Road, at which time they ordered him to get on the ground. The suspect then threw his arms out and turned around and began running north on Toll Gate Run Road, court records indicate.
Police said they ran after the suspect and took him into custody, shortly after he reportedly threw a red utility knife along the road before running away, the complaint states.
Police said Lilley had a cut above his left eye and on his left cheek, and was taken by EMS Southwest to the Washington Health System-Greene hospital for treatment of injuries. He was then transported to the state police station in Waynesburg, where he refused to speak to officers, the complaint states.
Following arraignment, Shultz was placed in Greene County Prison and subsequently released after posting $50,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Bates on Jan. 21.
