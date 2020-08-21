A Holbrook man awaits his preliminary hearing following allegations that he performed a sex act on a 15-year-old girl in his residence earlier this year.
Caleb Isaac Lucey, 38, was arrested on Aug. 13 on one felony count of statutory sexual assault, two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, state police was assigned to speak with a family on Aug. 11 regarding a report that the girl had been sexually assaulted at which time the juvenile told police that Lucey had assaulted her during seven to eight incidents that occurred between mid-March and the end of June.
On Aug. 12, investigating officers interviewed Lucey, who accused the victim of making physical and verbal advances before he engaged in sex with her, the complaint states. Police said Lucey also stated that all sexual acts committed between he and the juvenile were consensual and that she “was never forced to do anything.”
Following arraignment, Lucey was placed in Greene County Jail in lieu of $100,000 straight bail. He was released on Aug. 13 after posting bail, according to court records.
Lucey’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Watson on Aug. 26 at 12:30 p.m.
