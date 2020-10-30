The preliminary hearing was delayed for a Carmichaels man facing multiple charges following allegations that he recently broke into his father’s apartment, punched his father in the face, assaulted his nephew and injured an officer while resisting arrest.
William F. Lewis, 27, has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of burglary, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and two summary counts of harassment.
Lewis was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson on Oct. 26 following an incident that occurred at a residence on Cedarwood Drive in Cumberland Township on Oct. 15 at around 8:30 p.m.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Cumberland Township police, officers were dispatched to the residence for an active domestic report, and when they arrived they saw a group of people outside of the apartment complex, one of them being a man in a wheelchair with a bad cut on his cheek, who was later identified as Thomas Lewis, the suspect’s father.
Lewis pointed to another man in the small crowd of people and told police that the man, his son, had struck him in the face, and other witnesses in the crowd supported the father’s comments, the complaint states.
Police said William Lewis then began yelling at his father and took a few steps in his direction, at which point Carmichaels Borough police officers arrived at the scene and William Lewis was asked to get back to a patrol car with an officer, because officers were concerned that he would become violent if he was near the group of people.
Police said William Lewis then became enraged and refused to move, stating that “it is a free country”; he then told police that he “punched the cripple in the face,” at which point he was told that he was under arrest and he needed to go to the back of the patrol car.
Police began guiding him to the car, when he shook away from officers, resulting a struggle that ensued between William Lewis and officers, the complaint states.
Police then ordered William Lewis to stop resisting arrest, but he refused to comply, resulting in officers deploying a Taser; however, he continued to resist arrest so he was stunned again, the complaint states.
Officers were then able to restrain him and he was placed in a patrol car where he reported again that he “hit that cripple in the face,” police said.
The complaint also alleges that William Lewis assaulted Cumberland Township Police Chief Melissa Adamson during the incident, resulting in a gash on Adamson’s finger and scuffs on her knees.
Police then interviewed Thomas Lewis, who reported that his son was not welcome in his apartment, but earlier his son had pulled out an air conditioner installed in a window to gain entry to the apartment; William Lewis then ran toward the father’s health aide and grabbed her, at which point Thomas Lewis’ nephew tried to stop William Lewis, the complaint states.
A scuffle then ensued, with the nephew receiving “a hard blow” to his lower left abdomen; Thomas Lewis said he yelled at his son to stop, at which point his son struck him across the face, leaving a bruised deep cut, the complaint states.
William Lewis and the nephew started fighting again and took the fight outside of the apartment, when they stopped after hearing police sirens, the complaint states.
Following arraignment, William Lewis was placed in jail after failing to post $15,000 straight bail.
His preliminary hearing was initially scheduled to be held before Watson on Oct. 29.
