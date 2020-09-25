A preliminary hearing has been set for a 44-year-old Clarksville man charged with assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a residence in Clarksville Borough in August.
State police have charged Brandon C. Quickley with one count of indecent assault to a person less than 16 years of age following the incident that allegedly occurred at the Center Street residence on Aug. 20.
Police said the juvenile reported that she arrived at the building, which is utilized as an office building for a business owned by a relative, during the evening hours; located within the building is an apartment where Quickley resides, and the girl said after she used the shower that is contained within the building she made contact with Quickley, according to the criminal complaint filed before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
The girl told police Quickley began making lewd comments to her and as she exited the room he proceeded to touch her private parts while making another suggestive comment, the complaint states.
When police interviewed Quickley, he provided a complete verbal confession to the crime and also to making the “vulgar comments” to the girl, the complaint states.
Quickley’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Bates on Oct. 1.
