A Dilliner man is facing more than two dozen charges after being arrested during a traffic stop by state police and found to be in possession of 22 packaged bags of marijuana and a wide array of assorted drug paraphernalia.
Thurman Thomas Cralton, 31, faces three felony counts of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; one misdemeanor count of intentionally possessing a controlled substance; 18 misdemeanor counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and one summary count each of disorderly conduct, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, maximum speed limits and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
According to the criminal complaint filed before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, state police pulled over a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 79 in Franklin Township at around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 4; before the driver pulled over, he failed to yield immediately to the police lights and siren and appeared to be moving or arranging items, police said.
The driver, who police identified as Cralton, was fidgeting excessively, fumbled with vehicle documents, acted nervous or agitated as his hands shook excessively and avoided eye contact with the officer, police said.
Police said they detected a strong smell of gasoline emanating from within the vehicle and observed that Cralton had just lit a cigarette; an inspection of his license revealed that he was driving with a suspended license.
Police then searched the vehicle and found a grinding device containing a white, powdery substance, as well as another grinding device containing suspected marijuana, an electronic scale, eight vape cartridges, two cell phones, and a backpack containing 22 packaged bags of suspected marijuana, a bag containing suspected mushrooms, another package containing an identified brown substance, another electronic scale, three used vape cartridges with a package identifying them as a THC product, a roll of plastic bags and pieces of mail and a pay stub bearing Cralton's name and address, the complaint states.
Police searched Cralton and found him to also be in possession of a small container containing a wax-like substance comprised of suspected THC, which Cralton later identified as a THC product.
Following arraignment on Nov. 5, Cralton was released after posting $2,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing was initially scheduled to be held before Watson on Nov. 10 but it has been continued until Nov. 30.
