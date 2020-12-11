A Spraggs man awaits a preliminary hearing for burglary and theft charges following allegations he broke into a Franklin Township residence and stole a woman’s purse.
Tevan Mykal McDowell, 26, was arrested and charged with one felony count each of burglary and criminal trespass, one misdemeanor count of theft and a summary count of criminal mischief.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, state police were dispatched to a Wayne Village residence at around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 3 for a report of a disturbance. Officers were informed by a neighbor that they heard yelling and glass breaking from the residence, police said.
Officers spoke with two women at the residence, who said prior to them calling police they were inside the residence when a man known to them, later identified as McDowell, broke a back window, reached through and unlocked the door, and then entered the residence, the complaint states.
The women said once McDowell was inside he allegedly took a purse belonging to one of them and then fled the scene, the complaint states.
The incident stemmed from a recent break-up between McDowell and one of the women, the complaint states.
One woman who said was living in the residence said McDowell “had no right or privilege to be at the residence and was not wanted within,” the complaint states.
McDowell was arraigned on the charges on Dec. 4. Following arraignment, he was released on $20,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing for the charges has been scheduled to be held before Magisterial District Judge David Balint on Dec. 11.
