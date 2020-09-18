Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for a Waynesburg man charged with raping an intoxicated boy and a Waynesburg woman charged with allowing the boy to drink alcohol and take drugs at her residence.
Jonathan Dale Clayton, 23, is facing multiple charges, including rape of a substantially impaired person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16; and Crystal Lynn Jacobs, 31, has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and furnishing liquor to a minor.
The charges were filed earlier this month following an investigation by state police of the incident that allegedly occurred in April at Jacobs’ residence at Mountainview Gardens in Franklin Township, according to court records.
Police said the boy, whose age was not listed in court paperwork, detailed the allegations during an interview Sept. 1.
According to criminal complaints filed before Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint, the boy told police that Clayton reportedly asked Jacobs if the boy could drink alcohol, and she said it was OK after asking the boy if he wanted to drink.
Clayton allegedly then asked the boy for sex while Jacobs was home in another room, police said; Clayton was 22 at the time and the boy was under the age of 16 and was eight to 11 years younger than Clayton, the complaints state.
In Jacobs’ criminal complaint, police said the boy told Jacobs about the incident between 7 and 10 days after the alleged incident, and since telling her about the incident Clayton has been at the residence one to two times per month.
The boy also said he was provided alcohol from the beginning of April through June 8 and drugs from May through June 8, the complaint states.
The boy told police he consumed approximately six to seven Percocet pills, two to three Vicodin pills and a small piece of a Subutex pill, and all of the drugs were provided to him by Jacobs with none of them prescribed to him, the complaint states. He also told police he “wanted to get high” and asked if he could try the Subutex, at which time he and Jacobs each snorted part of the Subutex pill and he later became ill, the complaint states.
The boy also told police he asked Jacobs for pain medication because of pain he was having in his lower back, knee and ankles, according to court records. Police said Jacobs did not have prescriptions for the Percocet or Vicodin but did have a prescription for the Subutex.
Police said the boy also reported that he drank alcohol at Jacobs’ residence four to five times a day, and he asked Jacobs to provide him alcohol and she provided him with wine coolers; he said he drank 15 to 16 wine coolers a day for each time he was at Jacobs’ residence, the complaint states.
On Sept. 9, police interviewed Jacobs, who said she was aware of the alleged sexual assault that occurred between Clayton and the boy, and that Clayton was only allowed to visit the residence after she learned of the assault, to retrieve a television set.
She also told police she allowed the boy to smoke marijuana because of anxiety, and she allowed him to drink alcohol at her residence, including the night when he was allegedly assaulted, the complaint states.
She also admitted to giving the boy “a small part” of a Vicodin pill that she said was prescribed to him to help him with pain, and after he had “a strong reaction” she flushed the rest of the pill away; she also denied providing him with Percocet or Subutex, the complaint states.
Following his arraignment on Sept. 10, Clayton was placed in Greene County jail in lieu of $250,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.
Jacobs was also placed in jail following arraignment on Sept. 10 in lieu of $7,500 straight bail. Her hearing has been scheduled to be held before Balint on Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m.
