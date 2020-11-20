A Greene County couple is awaiting preliminary hearings for charges stemming from allegations they assaulted each other while the father was holding their infant daughter on a Waynesburg street.
Christian Joseph Britton, 20, of Wind Ridge and Nikkita Danielle Buchina, 18, of Waynesburg were arrested and charged with one felony count each of endangering the welfare of a child, one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and one summary count each of harassment following the incident that occurred on Nov. 10 outside a business on Greene Street.
According to the criminal complaints filed before Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint, Waynesburg Borough police were dispatched to the area of the business at around 12:20 p.m. for a reported physical altercation. When they arrived, they saw Britton and Buchina standing in the intersection of South Washington and Lincoln streets, and Britton was holding the infant, a four-month girl, police said.
Police said they were reportedly arguing over where the girl would spend Christmas, when Britton said Buchina allegedly slapped him while he was holding the baby, and Buchina said Britton allegedly elbowed her in the back of the head, choked her and also made comments about dropping the girl on purpose, the complaint states.
While police placed the couple under arrest, the girl was taken into the care of Greene County Children and Youth Services, the complaints state.
Following arraignment, Buchina was freed from Greene County jail after $5,000 bail was posted on her behalf. Britton remains in the county lockup in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Both suspects’ preliminary hearings are scheduled to be held before Balint on Nov. 23, according to court records.
