Preliminary hearings were scheduled for two area suspects following their arrests during a large bust earlier this month that resulted in police seizing approximately $75,000 worth of drugs, illegal firearms and other items.
Greene County District Attorney Dave Russo said a search warrant was executed during the evening of Oct. 1 at a Craynes Run Road residence in Washington Township, resulting in a joiny investigation and raid conducted by the DA office’s Major Crimes Unit, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Regional Police Department.
Russo said the raid at Jonathan Teagarden’s residence yielded more thn 500 stamp bags of suspected heroin, more than 200 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, Fetanyl, pressed Xanax bars, more than $20,000 in cash and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Teagarden and his girlfriend, Danielle Ellison, 23, also of Waynesburg, were taken into custody following the raid. Russo said Teagarden was searched and possessed more than $1,000 cash, pressed Xanax bars and several bundles of suspected heroin stamp bags.
A loaded Smith and Wesson handgun was also recovered, along with other weapons during the search of the residence.
Both suspects are facing felony charges, with Teagarden charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and three counts of possession of firearms, while Ellsion was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Following arraignment, both suspects were placed in Greene County jail. Teagarden has since been released after posting a $50,000 straight bond, according to court records. Ellison remains in jail after failing to post a $35,000 straight bond.
Court records show both suspects’ preliminary hearings were scheduled to be held Oct. 9 before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates; updates regarding their hearings were not made available to the Messenger by press time.
Russo – who was elected as county DA in last November’s election – said he approved the investigation of Teagarden and Ellison shortly after his creation of the Major Crimes Division and Drug Task Force this past June.
“Drugs have been destroying my community and the families who are a part of that community for far too long,” he said. “I was elected to clean up my county, and that’s what we’re doing.”
County Sheriff Marcus Simms said he believes the successful drug bust was a result of “great coordination and cooperation” between municipal and county agencies.
“While sheriffs do not have the authority to investigate drug cases, we are more than willing to assist every agency with man power,” Simms said. “Thank you to all of the agencies involved for their hard work and dedication to making Greene County a safer place to live.”
