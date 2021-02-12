Help available for domestic violence victims during COVID-19 pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive obstacles for everyone, but for survivors of domestic violence who may be isolated at home with someone who is abusive, the virus poses even more serious – and in many cases, potentially life-threatening or even fatal – consequences.
The numbers don’t lie.
According to information provided by Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania, between July 2019 and June 2020 DVSSP experienced a 45% increase in hotline calls in Greene County, over the previous fiscal year. The agency also filed nearly double the amount of Protection From Abuse Orders during that time span.
As statistics clearly show stress and isolation brought on by the pandemic have caused an increase in domestic violence across the state and nation, and around the world, DVSSP wants the public to know that there is help available.
DVSSP, which serves Greene, Washington and Fayette counties, provides safe housing and counseling services to individuals and their children who are abused or who are being threatened with abuse.
The organization also operates two safe houses, one in Washington County and one in Fayette County, and operates a satellite office in Waynesburg.
A 24-hour hotline is available that anyone can call whether they are experiencing abuse or if they know someone experiencing abuse and are looking for resources to help them.
According to DVSSP director of client services Cheryl McCready, who manages the Waynesburg satellite office, the pandemic has made things more difficult for survivors of domestic violence, as there have been fewer opportunities for them to reach out for help.
“Under normal circumstances, survivors could leave the house to go to work or school, and would have an opportunity to call us,” McCready said. “With so many people working at home, there are fewer opportunities for them to make that call.”
According to McCready, stress, isolation and financial uncertainty are all contributing factors that have increased during COVID-19, and have led to an increase in domestic violence across Greene County.
“People are under tremendous stress, and there’s a lot of uncertainty. They may have lost their job, or are facing eviction, all while overseeing their kids’ online schoolwork,” McCready said. “We know that domestic violence is about power and control and when people feel like they are losing power and control over their own lives, we find that situations will escalate at home.”
As the pandemic continues, McCready encouraged residents to look out for their neighbors who may be facing an abusive situation at home. Signs of abuse can be physical, but other warning signs include withdrawing from friends, agitation or anxiety, or sudden loss of interest in activities.
“We’ve experienced a significant increase in calls to our hotline over the course of the pandemic,” McCready said. “But we feel this represents only a small portion of the need that is out there as people are isolated and have fewer opportunities to contact us.”
DVSSP’s Waynesburg office provides counseling and support to anyone facing an abusive situation, or friends or family member of individuals who may be facing abuse. Residents can call the agency’s 24-hour hotline at 800-791-4000. All calls are completely confidential, and all services are free.
Although the physical office of the DVSSP Greene County office is currently closed because of the pandemic, the agency is ready to assist those in need of services, McCready said. Residents in need of, or seeking information about, services are encouraged to call the toll-free number.
The local DVSSP office also provides virtual awareness and prevention programs via Zoom to area school districts, with different programs offered for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
To learn more about the programs, call the DVSSP prevention and outreach department at 724-223-5477 or email edutrain@peacefromdv.org.
February is also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and DVSSP is helping to raise awareness of this issue while educating the public about healthy dating relationships.
Dating violence is more common than many people think. One in three teens in the United States will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they are in a relationship with before they become adults.
“Teenage relationships can be very complicated, and often times teens may not be aware that they are in an abusive relationship simply because they don’t recognize what’s happening as abuse,” McCready said. “If someone tries to control where you go and what you do, does not respect boundaries, or intentionally makes you feel badly about yourself, it is not a healthy relationship.”
To access more information about teen dating violence, visit peacefromdv.org or loveisrespect.org.
