For female athletes at three local high schools, sports is more than a game.
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania is one of three domestic violence programs in the state selected by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) to implement Coaching Girls Beyond the Game, an initiative focused on teaching young women about healthy relationships.
Southeastern Greene School District’s Mapletown High School girls basketball program adopted CGBG this 2021-2022 season.
So, too, did Connellsville High School girl’s basketball team. CGBG is also being offered through both Connellsville and Uniontown high schools’ girls track and field programs.
The schools are the first to pilot CGBG, a program Alex Reagle, DVSSP’s male engagement and prevention specialist, hopes to expand next school year.
“This is free for any district ... that wants to implement it. There are 25 districts (in our service area). Ideally, we’re in all 25,” said Reagle, noting the program is funded through PCADV. “About 60% of teens say that they’ve been in an abusive relationship. That’s too high. (CGBG) not only lowers those rates, but then it has that really positive influence for their peers. It supports the prevention of teen dating violence and sexual assault among athletes. Hopefully the athletes ... spread (the message) through the school, community, by then talking to their family and friends.”
According to DVSSP, 1 in 3 teenagers will experience a form of dating abuse. “Abuse” includes physical or sexual assault, but can also be emotional (like isolating the victim from friends and family); economic (like tracking a victim’s spending) and digital, like demanding social media passwords or texting excessively.
“Domestic violence is a lot more common than people think. Teens are susceptible to digital abuse,” said Leslie Orbin, communications specialist for DVSSP. “(Coaching Girls Beyond the Game) helps us foster conversations between the coaches and the teen about dating violence and how to identify it.”
Orbin noted young women may be embarrassed to admit they’re experiencing teen dating violence, or may not have a trusted adult at home to confide in. Coaches serve as role models, and CGBG offers both coaches and athletes a platform to learn about relationship red flags and discuss personal experiences in a safe space.
“It’s been good so far,” said Connellsville softball coach John Burd. “The girls have been really receptive to it. It’s brought about a lot of great conversations.”
Burd said he spends about 30 minutes before or after practice, depending on the day, leading CGBG lessons. Burd is learning along with his athletes.
“We talk a lot about domestic violence and opportunities for women. We get into Title 9,” Burd said. “I feel it is a worthwhile program. (It’s good) to make them aware of all these things.”
Reagle said he’s received positive feedback from coaches who have implemented CGBG. He and the DVSSP staff are excited to share the program with local schools.
Reagle encourages interested coaches to reach out with questions or to bring CGBG to their teams at cbim@peacefromdv.org.
“Ideally, the outcome of CGBG is to be able to teach these athletes to build skills and behaviors to have healthy and happy relationships ... in all aspects of life: family, friends, dating partners,” Reagle said. “And then to be able to recognize those abusive signs, become more proactive in the community. Sports can be a big agent of change. Athletes and sports can really be that building block to really launch change.”
