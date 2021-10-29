Historical Society to present ‘Mystery at the Museum’

Area residents are being invited to solve Greene County Historical Society’s unique “Mystery at the Museum” on Saturday, Oct. 30.
During the event, participants will be asked to solve the murder of a fictional character, Father Richter Casey, a priest who once visited the museum to rid the premises of evil spirits. Participants will follow clues, solve puzzles and help discover who the murderer is to “escape” the museum.
“This is not your typical escape room,” said Rebecca McKelvey, coordinator of the event. ”This won’t be contained in just one room, as those who dare to enter and participate will have to solve clues at different junctures throughout the museum.”
Participants will not have to physically search for keys or items, as puzzles and clues are on display.
“You must work together to solve them and move further into the museum,” she said.
McKelvey said the idea to hold the unique event came from a board member who subscribes to a monthly mystery box subscription.
“Our vice president contacted the company to obtain permission for use of an idea, and once we received that permission we adapted a theme and made changes to fit our needs,” she said. “We’re very excited about offering this event.”
Although participants will not encounter actual actors during their challenge, the character of Father Casey as portrayed by museum director Matt Cumberledge and other characters played by museum board members and volunteers will be seen in videos.
Participants will use their cell phones to scan QR codes to figure out answers.
Tickets are $25 per person and are available online at greenecountyhistory.square.site/s/shop. Groups of up to 4 people will enter every 15 minutes, and McKelvey said the experience lasts about an hour.
Those who attend will be initially given a gift bag containing tickets that can be used to obtain clues. However, those who have no remaining tickets at the end will be forced to become a spirit and “roam the museum for all eternity,” McKelvey said.
Those attending must be 18 years of age or older to participate.
In addition to the event, there will also be vendors and Tarot card reading in the museum barn, and photos will be taken by staff members at the conclusion of each group’s visit.
Vendors will include author Kevin Paul, art and photography by 1331 Studios and Thistlethwaite Vineyards.
The museum staff is encouraging participants to dress accordingly for the weather.
For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page, or call the museum at 724-627-3204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.