Hopkins family presents donation to Make-A-Wish

Vickie and Jim Hopkins, owners of Jim Hopkins Masonry & Concrete in Waynesburg, recently presented a check of $16,592 to Make-A-Wish Director of Development Stephanie Pugliese.
This check represents funds raised from two Hopkins family fundraising events, the annual motorcycle run held on Aug. 28, and a chicken roast held on Sept. 18 – both benefiting Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
All funds are raised in memory of Linda Hopkins, Mike Hopkins and Keith Wright and help to fund the wishes of children with critical illnesses in the local area.
“We fundraise for Make-A-Wish because we have a granddaughter who was granted a wish, and we want to help grant wishes for more local kids like her,” said Vickie Hopkins, fundraising chair.
“We are so proud of the community that comes together every year in support of wishes, and we are thankful for the businesses that make donations and the people who showed up for both of our events.”
The Hopkins family and friends have been fundraising for Make-A-Wish in Greene County since 2009.Over the years, they have raised more than $77,000 to help create life-changing wishes for 24 local children.
For more information about this event or about Make-A-Wish, call Stephanie Pugliese at 412-471-9474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.