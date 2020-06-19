The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has unanimously approved a bill that includes designations to honor three men, including a former Greene County sheriff who passed away last year, through the renaming of a local bridge and two intersections in Fayette County.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, announced that the bill was unanimously passed on June 10 to honor three men who died “while serving their country and their community.”
Snyder said House Bill 1510 included designations in honor of Greene County Sheriff Brian Tennant, Pfc. Joseph Frank Duda of Brownsville in Fayette County, and Cpl. Denny Ray Easter, also from Fayette County. House Bill 1510 was amended to include House Bill 2088, which was Snyder’s original bill to honor the three men.
“I am humbled and honored by my colleagues’ action to bestow this honor to these three local heroes, because each one of them deserves to be recognized for their service and ultimate sacrifices to their community and to their country,” Snyder said.
In Greene County, a bridge on state Route 2003, also known as South Porter Street over the South Fork Tenmile Creek in Waynesburg, will be renamed the Sheriff Brian A. Tennant Memorial Bridge.
Tennant, who passed away in February 2019 at age 35 following a lengthy battle with brain cancer, was elected sheriff of Greene County in November of 2013 and won reelection in 2017.
He began his lifetime of public service by becoming a member of Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company and worked as an emergency medical technician with Emergency Medical Service Southwest of Waynesburg, and Ambulance and Chair Service of Washington.
In 2007, he graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Criminal Justice Training Center and began working as a policeman with Fallowfield Township Police Department and later with the Waynesburg Borough Police Department.
Tennant was strongly committed to community service. In addition to his fire company membership, he was a member of Greene County Firemen’s Association, Western Pennsylvania Firemen’s Association, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87, Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association, National Sheriff’s Association, Waynesburg Lodge No. 153, Free & Accepted Masons, Waynesburg Rotary, Waynesburg Chamber of Commerce, National Rifle Association, Waynesburg Moose Lodge No. 461 and the Waynesburg and Mount Morris Sportsman’s Clubs.
He was also credited with saving several lives from a house fire in Waynesburg 10 years ago.
Snyder said renaming the bridge in Tennant’s honor is a fitting tribute to him.
“I really wanted to make sure that Brian was honored, because it is deserving for a good man who loved his community,” she said. “I’m so grateful that this bill has been approved … it means a lot that Brian’s four sons, his wife, his colleagues and the community will be able to drive across that bridge and remember him.”
The other two designations in the bill are:
n The interchange of state Route 43, also known as the Mon-Fayette Expressway, with U.S. Route 40, known as Exit 22, in Redstone Township, Fayette County, will be renamed the Pfc. Joseph Frank Duda Memorial Interchange. Duda served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and was a member of the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 3rd Marine Brigade, and the Fleet Marine Force aboard the USS Fuller. He died in the line of duty on Jan. 9, 1944.
n The interchange of U.S. Route 40 with state Route 4035, also known as Market Street and Spring Street in Brownsville, Fayette County, will be renamed the Cpl. Denny Ray Easter Memorial Interchange. Easter joined the U.S. Army in 1970 and served in the Vietnam War as an infantryman with the 198th Light Infantry Brigade, 5th Battalion, 46th Infantry, B Company. On Jan. 31, 1971, he was killed in the line of duty in the Quang Tin providence of South Vietnam at 20.
Snyder said House Bill 1510 now heads to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for his signature.
