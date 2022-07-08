Here’s a fun fact.
To figure out our dog’s age in human years, we used to multiply by seven.
But that’s not accurate, says Dr. Michele Sacksteder, a veterinarian at All About Pets Veterinary hospital, which cares for Abby, a 19-year-old longhaired miniature dachshund owned by Rick Bobrowski of Houston. Different breeds age differently, and small dogs usually live longer than big dogs.
The American Veterinary Medical Association provides this guideline: 15 human years equals the first year of the life of a medium-sized dog (between 21 and 50 pounds).
Year two for a dog equals about nine years for a human.
And after that, each human year would be approximately five years for a dog.
To see a chart provided by the American Kennel Club to calculate the age of small, medium and large dogs, visit the site at akc.org.
