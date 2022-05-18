Greene County voters’ choices aligned with statewide results in contested races for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate.
In the county and across the state, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz were the top vote getters for the Senate seat currently held by Pat Toomey, who did not run for another term.
However, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Oz and Dave McCormick are neck-and-neck, with hundreds of votes separating them. If the margin between them is 0.5 percentage points or less, the race will be decided after a recount.
The Trump-endorsed Doug Mastriano easily won the Republican nod for governor, and will face off in the fall against state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the only Democrat to run.
In the lieutenant governor race, Republican Carrie DelRosso and Democrat Austin Davis sewed up their respective party nods.
The newly-drawn 50th Legislative District race will play out in the fall, when incumbent Republican Rep. Bud Cook faces off against Democrat Doug Mason.
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta also ran for re-election, but the Republicans faced no opposition and no Democrats have filed to challenge them in the fall.
According to the county’s election bureau, 5,641 Republicans and Democrats cast ballots in the county’s 42 precincts.
The county's unofficial results include:
U.S. Senator (D)
John Fetterman – 1,053
Conor Lamb – 675
Alex Khalil – 70
Malcolm Kenyatta – 23
U.S. Senator (R)
Mehmet Oz – 1,228
Dave McCormick – 1,189
Kathy Barnette – 643
Carla Sands – 268
Jeff Bartos – 94
Sean Gale – 21
George Bochetto – 14
Governor (R)
Doug Mastriano – 1,878
Bill McSwain – 482
Lou Barletta – 464
Dave White – 349
Melissa Hart – 208
Jake Corman – 55
Charlie Gerow – 42
Joe Gale – 24
Nche Zama – 16
Lieutenant Governor (D)
Austin Davis – 1,299
Brian Sims – 298
Ray Sosa – 129
Lieutenant Governor (R)
Carrie DelRosso – 1,133
Rick Saccone – 894
Teddy Daniels – 457
Jeff Coleman - 307
James Earl Jones – 180
Clarice Schillinger – 135
Chris Frye – 119
John Brown – 56
Russ Diamond -51
