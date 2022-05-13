The state Game Commission is holding a hunter-trapper education class at the Bobtown Sportsmen’s Rod & Gun Club on Saturday, June 18.
By law, all first-time hunters and trappers — regardless of age — must complete an education course before they can buy a license. The training consists of two parts: online independent study and classroom training, and is open to anyone age 11 and over.
Prior to attending a class, participants must complete about four hours of online independent study. The classroom training session lasts about six hours, and includes a certification exam that participants must pass.
A training certificate, which is recognized throughout North America, is awarded at the end of a course.
Online registration is required at www.pgc.state.pa.us, under the Hunter-Trapper Education Classes link.
The Saturday class runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and has a limit of 30 participants. The club is located at 145 Gun Club Road, Bobtown.
For additional information, contact Brandon Bonin at 724-238-9523.
