Hunting Hills Hawkeyes place at national and state championships

The Hunting Hills Hawkeyes from Greene County competed at two clay target shooting championships earlier this year, with the team and individual members being awarded national and state honors.
The Nationals SCTP (Scholastic Clay Target Program), which was held July 13-14 at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio, involved youth shooters from across the United States competing for two days in a 100-target shoot per day to determine national winners in six skill divisions; rookie, intermediate entry, intermediate advanced, junior varsity, varsity and college.
Awards were presented to the top four teams in each division, along with individual awards.
Hunting Hill Hawkeyes team members Brendan Cole, Sammy Riley and Kory Taylor took first place National Champions honors for the Intermediate Entry Division.
Individual winners for the Hawkeyes included:
n Rookie – William Boden, eighth place.
n Intermediate Entry – Brendan Cole, fourth place; Sammy Riley, sixth place; and Kory Taylor, seventh place.
n Junior Varsity Division – Robbie Dillon, fourth place.
n College Division – Branden Sanders, eighth place.
Members of the Hawkeyes also competed in the Pennsylvania SCTP State Sporting Clays Championship at Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Club in Wampum Aug. 1. The event involved youth shooters from across the state competing in 100-target shoot to determine state winners in six skill divisions.
Hawkeye’s team results included:
n Intermediate Entry – Brendon Cole, Sammy Riley and Kory Taylor, first place; and Dylan Hughes, Parker Jones and Nathan Phillips, second place;
n Intermediate Advance – Wyatt Mooney, Hunter Bowlen and Drew Calvert, First place team;
n Junior Varsity – Robbie Dillon, Devon Pezzino and Jacob Stroud, third place team;
n Varsity – Garrett Efaw, Tristian Cole and Brandon Barkey, first place team.
Individual results:
n Rookie – William Boden, first place.
n Intermediate Entry – Brendan Cole, first place; Kory Taylor, second place; and Dylan Hughes, third place.
n Intermediate Advance – Hunter Bowlen, first place.
n Junior Varsity – Robbie Dillon, third place.
n Varsity – Garrett Efaw, first place; and Tristian Cole, second place.
n College – Branden Sanders, first place; and Noah Haines, second place.
Since its inception in 2009, the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes have produced 163 top 3 PA State Medals, 108 top 10 national placement, two national champions and three college scholarships.
“The goal of the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes is teaching youths respect, responsibility and the competitive spirit through shotgun shooting, said Seth Wilson, president of Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Association. “With the help of our sponsors, we can continue to develop good citizens and give our youth an opportunity to achieve success.”
Wilson recognized the 2020 sponsors of the Hawkeyes, who include: Chapman Corporation, Alex E. Paris Contracting, KSW Oilfield Rental LLC, Gloria and Robert Bishop, LOLA Energy, Defense in Depth, Burns Drilling, Laurel Aggregates, Committee to Elect Pam Snyder for State Representative, Filtrexx, Stewart Greer Associates, Village Lane Shoppes, Range Resources, Gateway Engineers, Hartley Inn and Wayne Lumber.
The Hunting Hills Hawkeyes are now accepting sponsors for the 2021 season. For information on becoming a 2021 sponsor, email huntinghillshawkeyes@gmail.com.
A Chicken Roast-Bake Sale–Chinese Auction fundraiser will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at Tommy Boys Tavern parking lot in Waynesburg, and all proceeds will benefit Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Youth Sporting Clays Program. For more information, call 724-710-8355 or email huntinghillshawkeyes@gmail.com.
Registration for the 2021 Hawkeyes Sporting Clay team will be held in February. For more information regarding the Hawkeyes program or information on registration, email huntinghillshawkeyes@gmail.com.
