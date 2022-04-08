Iams Station Road in Morris Township will be closed between McCollough Road and Route 18 through Friday, June 17.
The road closed on Wednesday to allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using WW Railroad Road and Route 18.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews will be performing the work.
