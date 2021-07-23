In-person visitation to resume at SCI-Greene

In-person visitation will resume at SCI-Greene at the end of the month.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Monday the facility will be accepting visitors again beginning July 30.
According to a news release from the corrections department, visits must be scheduled online at least three days in advance. Those who arrive without an appointment will be turned away.
Scheduling information can be found at cor.pa.gov, and visits can be scheduled a week before July 30.
Visitors will be required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature screening. Inmates and visitors will be required to wear a face mask for the duration of the visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.