Unemployment rates in Greene and Washington counties rose two-tenths of a percentage point from May to June, according to seasonally adjusted statistics released recently by the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Greene County’s jobless rate increased to 6.9%, while Washington County’s rate climbed to 6.4%. Those numbers, however, are well below those posted by the counties a year ago – three months into the pandemic – when Washington was at 12.6% and Greene at 13.6%.
Fayette County likewise experienced a two-tenths-of-a-point jump, to 8.4%. That was the loftiest June rate among the seven counties that comprise the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area, well above the next highest, which was Armstrong at 7%.
Armstrong’s figure, though, dropped 0.2% from May, making it one of only two counties to realize a decrease during the month. Westmoreland was the other, dropping one-tenth to 6%. Rates in the MSA’s other five counties bumped upward.
Greene is not in the Pittsburgh MSA.
The MSA rate was 6.3% in June, a 0.1% dip over the month. Despite a 0.3% increase, Butler had the lowest unemployment rate at 5.3%, followed by Allegheny 5.7% (up one-tenth); Westmoreland; Washington; Beaver (6.7%); Armstrong and Fayette.
Fayette’s June 2020 figure was 15.2% and Westmoreland’s was 12%.
Unemployment statewide was 6.9% in June, down 0.1% over the month. The national figure rose one-tenth to 5.9%.
According to Labor & Industry, Greene County’s labor force remained at 15,800, while employment (14,800) rose by 100 and unemployment stayed at 1,100.
Washington’s labor force was 103,500 in June, an increase of 500 from the previous month. Employment (96,900) was up 300, while the number of county residents listed as unemployed (6.600) jumped by 200.
The Pittsburgh MSA experienced a seasonally adjusted gain in non-farm jobs in June. The 0.5% increase of 5,500 positions raised the total to 1,118,800. Year over year, MSA jobs were up 5.3% (56,000) and jobs statewide expanded by 6.1%.
Jobs increased in eight of the 11 supersectors in the Pittsburgh MSA, the largest being 5,300 in leisure & hospitality. The only significant monthly decline was 4,900 in education & health services, at a time public schools and universities released staff for summer break.
Since June 2020, jobs had risen in eight supersectors, with the largest bump being in leisure & hospitality (20,900).
