Greene County high school students and their parents will have the opportunity to learn about local scholarship opportunities that can help with the costs of attending college or technical schools.
The Community Foundation of Greene County (CFGC) and the Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation (GCMHF) are partnering to hold a Scholarship Information Seminar on Thursday, February 20th from 6-8PM.
Dave Jones, Executive Director of GCMHF, will host the program in the community room at the EQT REC Center, 400 EverGreene Drive, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
The seminar is open to all Greene County students and their parents, especially for graduating high school seniors, to learn about local scholarship opportunities. Information will be available for students graduating from all five school districts, the GCCTC, as well as private schools and home school programs.
Organizations who offer scholarships for Greene County students are invited and encouraged to come and provide information about their scholarships and guidelines.
Last year Greene County students heard about scholarship opportunities available through GCMHF, CFGC, Greene County Chamber of Commerce, Greene County Association of School Retirees, Rotary Club of Waynesburg, Central Greene Scholarship Trust, Ralph K. Bell Bird Club, Town & Country Garden Club, Maxwell Scholarship, and several scholarships available for Greene County students through the Washington County Community Foundation. Organizers hope to add even more opportunities this year.
Organizations who would like to share their scholarship information should contact the CFGC office at 724-627-2010 to be included on the agenda and should plan to bring copies of guidelines and/or application forms to handout.
According to Bettie Stammerjohn, Executive Director of CFGC, there are many opportunities for students in Greene County to secure scholarships. Not all scholarships are for students with the top grades, nor just for students with the highest financial need. While many scholarships may only have one or two awards to give out, one thing is important to remember: If you don't apply, you won't receive an award.
For more information about the scholarship program, please contact the CFGC office at 724-627-2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.