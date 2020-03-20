As COVID-19 continues to impact the world, it is necessary for Greene County residents to know of the numerous updates and information regarding how the coronavirus is affecting this rural area.
To help provide knowledge about closings, cancellations and suspension of services – as well as helpful resources and positive initiatives happening in different parts of the county – the Greene County Messenger is reporting the following information, found on social media networks and/or brought to our attention from elsewhere.
Please note that this is not an official or final list. If anyone has any specific information about other closings or initiatives pertaining to COVID-19 in Greene County not listed here, please contact us at 724-852-2251 or by email at news@greenecountymessenger.com.
Community initiatives
On Sunday, March 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., Ozy’s Bar & Grill will be supplying members of the local community with free spaghetti dinners. Dinners will be for children, elderly, families, anyone who needs it. Curbside pick up will be available. If you know of any elderly people that could use a meal but can’t make it out, Ozy’s staff will do their best to get a dinner to them. Everyone else will have to pick up their meals. Private message Michael Ozohonish on Facebook with the names and addresses of anyone that needs a meal and the staff will make their best attempt to get it to them. Ozy’s hope to be able to accommodate everyone who needs it but will most likely have a limit based on what can be purchased.
Starting March 16, Waynesburg Moose 461 is providing lunch, at no charge, to any child in the surrounding school districts while schools are closed. The child must be accompanied by a member of the Order. Lunch is served Mondays through Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lodge only.
The Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Department is currently providing brown bag lunches for Nemacolin school-aged kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
American Legion Post 400 in Carmichaels is offering free breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and free lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for any school-age child in need for surrounding school districts during the mandated shutdown of the state. This is a community event and is open to the children of the public. For more information, contact the American Legion at 724-966-8730.
5 Kidz Kandy in Waynesburg posted that any school age children in need of a meal will be given free hot dogs, chips and/or soup. The store also announced that all of their meals will be served in take-out containers only.
The Franklin Township Food Pantry will still be held on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
The “Produce to People” program will still be held on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Free produce will be given out. Program representatives encourage residents to bring a box or cart, something to hold 30 to 60 pounds.
Now through March 30, Fat Angelo’s in Waynesburg is offering a free cheese pizza to students in grades kindergarten through 12 in lieu of school lunch while school districts are closed. This is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Closings, cancellations and suspension of services
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, all types of contact visits with the inmate population at Greene County Prison have been suspended until further notice. That includes volunteers, other county employees, attorneys, outside law enforcement conducting interviews, friends and family members of inmates. For more information, email Warden John Kingston at jkingston@co.greene.pa.us.
Effective March 16, SWPA Legal Aid will not be open to the public until further notice. Clients and applicants should call SWPA Legal Aid at 800-846-0871 or email at legalservices@splas.org for services. Local calls can be made to the Greene County office at 724-627-3127.
Salvation Army of Greene County has announced that its warehouse is closed for shopping until further notice, due to concerns for public health. The Salvation Army is still accepting donations, which can be dropped off Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Social Services are available by appointment only. Call the office at 724-852-1479. Follow their webpage to check for regular updates: https://www.facebook.com/greenesalvationarmy.
Effective immediately, there will be no outside visitors allowed into the Greene County Emergency Services and 911 Center Building in Waynesburg. This is a proactive measure to protect employees from exposure to COVID-19. If you require assistance with a new address, contact 724-852-5205.
In light of concerns regarding COVID-19, Blueprints offices will be closed to the public beginning March 17 and will remain so until staff reassesses the situation on March 30. All group educational workshops and programs are canceled, as are person-to-person meetings. Staff will be working remotely and will be in touch with participants via phone or email. Some programs will remain operational and updated details will be posted online as soon as it is available. Interested parties may leave phone messages for Blueprints staff at 877-814-0788 or private messages on Facebook, and staff will do their best to respond quickly.
Following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the COVID-19, the Greene County Regional Police Department will be taking measures to reduce unnecessary contact with the public. Anyone who wishes to speak with an officer should contact the Greene County 911 Center. In non-emergency situations, officers will contact you by phone and determine if a response is necessary. If you have an emergency, call 911, and officers will respond accordingly. The police department’s post states that this will in no way effect or reduce the services of the GCRPD in its jurisdiction; patrols and enforcement will remain unchanged.
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce’s Educational Scholarship Fund application deadline was set for April 1. However, with the temporary state-wide closing of all public schools, the application deadline has been extended to Wednesday, April 8. This will allow students the opportunity to obtain the required signatures attesting to their G.P.A. Should the school closure be extended, the application will be extended accordingly.
At this time, the Chamber office will remain open with staff reporting as usual. However, the Chamber encourages future visitors to the office to consider reaching out by phone at 724-627-5926 or email at info@greenechamber.org if at all possible, to allow staff members to continue to work in a safe environment.
Waynesburg Borough is suggesting, if at all possible, that any business with the borough departments be done via email or telephone. If you are showing symptoms of the flu, please do not enter the building. For the Waynesburg Borough office, call 724-627-8111 or email wbgboro@wbgboro.comcastbiz.net. For the Waynesburg Borough Police Department, call 724-627-8113. If no answer, contact 911 and request to speak to an officer. For the street department, call 724-627-8112 or email bryan@wbgbo.com. For the sewer department, call 724-627-5406 or email dbedilion.wbg@gmail.com.
Because of the unpredictability of what will happen with the coronavirus pandemic, event coordinators have announced that GNP’s 50th Anniversary Concert, scheduled to be held in April at Waynesburg University, has been postponed, with the hope that the event will be rescheduled for a later date. Tentative 2021 dates are April 24, May 8 or 15.
The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library will be closed per instruction from the Office of the Commonwealth. All Story Classes and Events are cancelled during the timeframe. Patrons can still use the library’s online services with their WAGGIN library card at www.evakbowlby.org. Staff will be on site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., so patrons are able to call with any questions or concerns at 724-627-9776. Students can access online learning tools at Brainfuse, Scholastic and ABC Mouse.
With the ongoing concerns of the coronavirus, Kiln to Table will be implementing precautions concerning service. As of now, servers will no longer accept cash and will only accept credit/debit cards. The touch screen will be sanitized after every transaction. The restaurant will be serving all meals and coffee in take-out containers. All lids, condiments, etc. will remain behind the counter and are available upon request. As food service providers, Kiln to Table is already diligent in keeping the restaurant clean and sanitized, but employees will be extra diligent about sanitizing high-touch areas, such as registers, bathrooms and table surfaces. Servers will provide all guests with the option of having employees complete their check-out experiences, thus refraining from touching the register screens. Hand sanitizers will be available near the register for all customers.
The March General Meeting of the Harry Enstrom Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Due to the rising concern in regards to the coronavirus, public tours and visits to The W.A. Young and Sons Foundry & Machine Shop in Rices Landing will be closed through the end of the month.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Cherry Door thrift store will be closed until the end of March.
Walmart in Waynesburg announced that effective immediately store hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.
Resources
The County of Greene has created an information page for COVID-19 related information. Please visit: https://www.co.greene.pa.us/coronavirus.
To better help Greene County residents with any questions concerning COVID-19, the Greene County Emergency Management and Department of Emergency Services have created an email for anyone to contact them.
The emails will be answered as soon as possible with the most current information available.
Residents are asked to remember that the office is very busy with communications from state and local agencies during this situation, so if there is a delayed response to your email, be patient as the office is dealing with COVID-19 issues and normal daily business. Please use this email only for COVID-19 related questions.
The email is publicinformation@co.greene.pa.us.
The Greene County Emergency Management and Department of Emergency Services also wishes to remind residents that as COVID-19 continues to gain attention, social media hoaxes and unreliable sources are taking advantage of the situation to spread rumors.
If there is ever a case of COVID-19 in Greene County, official confirmation will come from the CDC and PA State Health Department.
The Greene County Emergency Management and Department of Emergency Services also posted the following information from the state Department of Health regarding COVID-19 testing:
Pennsylvania residents who feel they need to be tested or have any clinical questions should call their health care provider to discuss their symptoms. If a health care provider is needed, call 877-PA-Health.
Health care providers who think they have a patient who needs tested or has clinical questions should call 877-PA-Health to discuss patient symptoms. Testing is also available through commercial laboratories.
The following websites are recommended for additional information:
Ways to help
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to support local businesses during this time.
Chamber Executive Director Melody Longstreth said the Chamber suggests the following:
n If you usually frequent a business, buy a gift card. Then spread out the use of those gift cards over time while you continue to support them as normal, or give them away as gifts to those who might not typically go there or are a having a difficult time.
n Call businesses if you are planning on buying a product or service, pay for it now and have them set it aside for you to pick up or make an appointment for the service.
n If you know the owners or employees, call them and ask how you can help them.
n If you have a membership or subscription to recurring classes (such as exercise classes, paint classes, music lessons, etc.), keep them going, as many small businesses rely on that support to keep their doors open and pay their bills.
To prevent and protect the most vulnerable population from having to travel to crowded grocery stores and markets and increase the risk of them becoming sick, a supply and food drive is currently underway to collect basic items to make care packages for any elderly individuals in need of them.
The following supplies are needed: Toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products, hand soap, sanitizer, bottled water and tote bags.
Non-perishable items needed include: Pasta, canned vegetables, canned fruit, rice, instant potatoes and beans.
Drop off times and locations are listed below:
n Greene County Museum, 918 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg – Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
n First Baptist Church of Waynesburg, 303 W High St. – Mondays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
n Country Roots Home Decor LLC, 286 Mt. Morris Road, Mt Morris - Place in outdoor totes in the former bank drive thru during daylight hours
This initiative is not sponsored by any business or organization, but rather it is being planned and arranged by a volunteer group of concerned individuals.
Representatives from Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehab Center are encouraging the public to send a cheerful card or letter to the center’s residents who would love to receive them during this difficult time.
Send them a card or letter addressed to: Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehab Center, 300 Center Ave., Waynesburg, PA 15370.
