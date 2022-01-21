An inmate at Greene County prison is facing various drug charges following allegations she was found to be in possession of contraband by corrections officers while incarcerated.
State police said Amanda Danielle Mitchell, 36, whose most recent address is listed in Waynesburg, is facing one felony charge of possession of contraband by an inmate and one misdemeanor count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
The charges were filed by state police Jan. 13 in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, following the Oct. 21 incident at the county prison.
A corrections officer told police Mitchell was found with a rubber glove containing nine red round pills marked I4, two red round pills marked I2, seven yellow capsules marked D03, two white capsules with markings that were worn off, one half-pill with no markings and a small amount of a loose white powder substance that was later tested and determined to be methylmethcathinone and methamphetamine, the complaint states.
Following her arraignment Jan. 13, Mitchell was scheduled to appear before Bates Jan. 26 for her preliminary hearing on the charges.
