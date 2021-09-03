A Greene County Prison inmate is facing multiple felony drug-related charges following her alleged involvement in the fatal drug overdose of another inmate that occurred in June.
Ashley Marie Hall, 34, is facing four felony counts each of possession of a controlled substance/contraband by inmate and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; one felony count of drug delivery resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
The charges were filed by state police before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates Aug. 19.
According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at the prison June 9 to investigate a report of a deceased inmate who suffered from a suspected overdose. The victim, later identified as Danielle Ellison, was in general population housed in H Block, an open bay where general population is housed, the complaint said.
An inmate said Hall came to the block the day before and saw other inmates flocking to her, the complaint said. The inmate told police she figured Hall had brought drugs into the prison and that other inmates told her Hall brought methamphetamines and marijuana and wanted to know if she wanted any, at which point she declined, the complaint states.
The inmates said she later saw inmates, including Ellison, doing “lines” of a white substance she thought was cocaine, the complaint states.
Police said a corrections officer found a clear plastic baggie which contained a brown substance in the trash that appeared to be heroin.
Another inmate, who was found to be in possession of suspected meth, said Hall had brought meth, marijuana, heroin and Vicodin into the prison, and that Ellison was taking drugs to other inmates, the complaint states.
Police another inmate said she heard Hall say she had Vicodin and observed Hall giving Ellison the drugs, which Ellison then gave to another inmate, the complaint states.
Hall later said she thrown away drugs in the trash in the prison and admitted to being in possession of the contraband and that she brought drugs into the prison in the past, the complaint states.
Police said Ellison was pronounced dead at the prison by the county coroner’s office. Fentanyl was found in her system and the cause of death was determined to be an acute combined toxicity Fentanyl and two medications legally prescribed to her and properly administered to her by prison staff, the complaint states.
Hall was arraigned on the charges Aug. 20. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Bates Aug 31. Updated information regarding her hearing was not made available by the Messenger’s press time.
