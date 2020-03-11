Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month recognized in Greene

In recognizing March as National Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, representatives from the county’s IDD program acknowledged a special individual for her success in the program during the Greene County Commissioners’ meeting March 5.
After the commissioners issued a proclamation on the month during the meeting, Deneen Shrader, director of the Greene County Human Services Department’s Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Program, introduced Dawn Bell as the program’s representative for March.
The IDD program promotes opportunities for individuals with disabilities to lead full and productive lives within the community; the program’s goal, Shrader said, is to ensure that services and supports are provided to meet the needs of consumers with intellectual disabilities in the least restrictive setting possible.
During the meeting, Bell was also presented with a 2020 Achievement Award in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments in the program.
Shrader said Bell, who has lived for three years in the Ewing House – a community support home in Carmichaels – is an example of the IDD program’s success.
“Dawn has made tremendous improvements over the past year with being kind and respectful and has made great strides in her independence,” Shrader said. “She has increased her activities of daily living and reached out to family and friends for support. She says her favorite thing about receiving support is her freedom.”
Shrader said that through the IDD program, they want those with intellectual disabilities to not just simply live in the community, but to be active in it.
“People with disabilities can and do make positive impacts in their communities through work, friendships, relationships and recreation,” she said. “We want them to have meaningful lives … by their own definition.”
Shrader said 112 eligible individuals are currently receiving waiver funding through the program for supports. Through the Medicaid Home and Community Based Waiver Program, the waivers – which are funded by federal and state money – pay for supports and services that eligible people need to live in the community instead of an institution.
The IDD program provides support initiatives such as supports coordination, Medicaid home and community based services and behavioral support services.
“Supporting people is really just about showing respect, listening to their needs and identifying what resources or services can be used to help meet those needs and the needs of the people who love and care for them as well,” Shrader said.
The IDD program is also gearing up for its annual celebration event, where individuals and their respective support persons are able to enjoy an evening of food, fun and dancing. The event will be held on March 26 at the county fairgrounds 4-H Building.
Shrader said the individuals who receive support from the program have a great deal in common with people from all walks of life.
“All of us, regardless of ability, need things to happen in our lives, and we rely on multiple people or services to achieve those things,” she said. “The design looks different for each of us.”
The commissioners stated that they recognize the national IDD Awareness initiative offers advocates of developmental disabilities an opportunity to educate the public, policymakers and other system professionals about the challenges that come with intellectual disabilities.
“Thousands of providers of services have dedicated their efforts in supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities to lead full and productive lives within our society,” their proclamation states.
For more information about the IDD program, call 724-852-5276.
