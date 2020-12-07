The cause of the explosion that occurred at a Equitrans Midstream compressor station in in Morris Township last week is still unknown and is under investigation.
Morris Township Volunteer Fire Chief Jeff Lash said his department was called out to the Equitrans Midstream Corporation's Callisto compressor station on Hopkins Run Road in Morris Township shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Upon arrival, Lash said firefighters saw flames coming from the station. They met with Equitrans employees at the scene, who shut down the residual gas. After the gas was shut off, the fire self-extinguished a few hours later, Lash said.
Lash said no injuries were reported but the station sustained “some property damage.” He added that neither he nor the fire department had any idea what caused the explosion, and that Equitrans representatives told him the company is conducting an investigation into the incident.
The Morris Township fire department was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Waynesburg and from Center, Gray and Richhill townships in Greene County, and from West Finley in Washington County.
Lash said Greene County Emergency Management Services and the state Department of Environmental Protection were advised of the incident.
Calls to Equitrans Midstream Corporation were not returned by the Messenger's press time.
