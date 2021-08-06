Officials continue to investigate a July 30 fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred along state Route 188 in Morgan Township.
Christin Whateley, 37, of Jefferson, was pronounced dead at 10:43 p.m. as a result of the accident, according to a news release from Greene County Coroner Gene Rush's office.
The cause and manner of death are pending investigation, the release said.
State police issued a release stating that the accident occurred at around 9:37 p.m., that two vehicles were involved in the crash, and that officers are continuing to investigate the incident.
No additional information regarding the accident was made available by the Messenger’s press time.
