State police said they are continuing to investigate the theft of a van earlier this month from a Greene County funeral home that had three human cadavers inside.
In a report issued May 14, police said the van was stolen from Wilbert Funeral Services, located at 123 Mechanic St. in Perry Township, between 9 a.m. May 9 and 8 a.m. May 10.
The van was secured in a garage when it was stolen, police said.
The vehicle and its contents were later recovered at the Mount Morris Truck Stop, 106 Gas Company Road.
Police said they’ve developed a suspect, and are continuing to investigate.
