The mine rescue team from Iron Senergy took top honors at the Post 5 Mine Rescue Competition, held last week in Morgantown, W.Va.
Honors taken by the team representing the Waynesburg company were:
Day 1 Mine Rescue - first placeDay 2 Mine Rescue - first placeOverall Mine Rescue - first placeBench - first place, second place and third place
Twenty-one teams from various coal companies participated.
The competition puts mine rescue teams to the test, challenging then in real-life scenarios to prepare for real mine emergencies.
“Our mine rescue team trains and competes at a skill you hope you never have to use,” said Brett Balabon, mine rescue team captain.
“To be recognized as the best in this competition is an outstanding accomplishment,” added Joey Athey, manager of safety. “We are proud of the dedication and leadership of our teams that made this achievement possible.”
