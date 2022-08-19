Members of the Iron Senergy Cumberland Mine safety team are, front, from left, Chris Harvey, Brett Balabon, Justin Corso and Josh McCartney; back row, Gary Valusek Jr., Eric Lewis, Rob Hutchison Jr., Darren Blankenship (trainer), Lee Kozich and Chris Lewis. (Photo courtesy of Iron Senergy)
Iron Senergy’s Cumberland Mine operations received several Mine Safety Awards at the Mine Rescue National Competition, held Aug. 9-11 in Lexington, Ky.
Forty-one teams from various coal companies participated.
The awards won by the team representing the Waynesburg company included:
n State PA: Mine Rescue, Bench and First Aid, first place
n Nationals: Mine Rescue and Bench, second place
n Nationals: First Aid, third place
n Nationals: Combinations, first place
It was the highest Iron Senergy teams have placed in national competition and the most awards won in the history of Cumberland Mine.
“Training and preparedness are critical parts of safe and successful operations,” said Joey Athey, Iron Cumberland’s safety manager. “Our safety and operations professionals are always seeking opportunities to sharpen their skills and increase the safety at the Cumberland Mine. Congratulations go to our teams on this well-deserved recognition.”
“This is an incredible honor that speaks volumes about the quality of the Cumberland Mine workforce and management team,” added Justin Thompson, Iron Senergy’s CEO. “As a company, we made our mine rescue team a priority, as we do safety at our operations. We committed to a significant investment of time and capital. Witnessing this team’s success and the accompanying pride is beyond rewarding for me personally. I couldn’t be prouder of our mine rescue teams and I sincerely appreciate their dedication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.