Local and state officials have repeatedly encouraged Greene County residents to respond to the 2020 Census, because the results could bring federal funding to a wide array of area communities’ needs.
But despite the numerous attempts by officials and Census workers to get people to participate, it was reported earlier this week that only 59.8 percent of Greene County residents have responded to the 2020 Census thus far.
The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for you and your community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data, according to information found on the Census website, www.2020census.gov.
In addition to addressing needs such as health care, emergency response, schools and education programs, and roads and bridges, the results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Responses determine a number of services that affect the day-to-day lives of everyone, including where a hospital or clinic may be needed, mapping out where to distribute supplies and where vulnerable members of the public live in cases of emergency response, the types of educational programs may be available in a community and where a new road or bridge may be built.
While COVID-19 has changed how responses to the 2020 Census are traditionally collected, everyone is encouraged to take the time to respond.
“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker,” said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham. “It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”
The 2020 Census asks each participating residents a few simple questions about them and everyone who was living with them on April 1, 2020. is open for self-response online at 2020census.gov, over the phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or by paper through the mail.
Reacting to the report that only 59.8 percent of area residents have participated so far, Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said it is “for the good of our county and region” that individuals participate in the current census 2020 program.
“The Census Bureau has announced that the agency is ending all of its counting efforts on Sept. 30, a month sooner than previously expected,” he said. “The census results are used to determine the number of seats in the House each state is allocated, the redrawing of congressional districts and it affects the dispersal of billions of federal dollars, which typically fund hospitals, roads, schools, and other community resources.
“Greene County is behind in the percentage of residents participating and it’s an important program,” he added. “Please participate if you haven’t.”
State Rep. Pam Synder, D-Jefferson, said she cannot stress enough how vital the Census is for her constituents.
“Our Census is so important,” she said. “It determines how much money our counties and municipalities receive for our schools, road repairs and public works projects. Also, the results of the 2020 Census will determine our representation in the Pennsylvania General Assembly and in Washington, D.C.”
Snyder added that the Census is easy to complete.
“You can even fill it out online in just a few minutes by going to 2020census.gov,” she said. “it’s safe, secure and easy.”
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-46, strongly urged residents in her district to complete the 2020 Census.
“This year has posed significant challenges and dramatic changes for Pennsylvanians. With all of the continuous disruption in our daily lives, it is easy to let something simple, such as the completion of the Census, to slip our minds,” Bartolotta said. “However, recognizing its importance, I have been sharing reminders and information with my constituency.”
Bartolotta stressed that complete and accurate data obtained from the 2020 Census could potentially benefit Pennsylvanians a great deal.
“This basic data from the Census is used to distribute $675 billion in federal public funds, $26.8 billion of which comes to this Commonwealth,” she said. “This averages out to be about $2,000 per resident. Some of these programs relate to health care, food security, education, transportation, housing and more.”
Regarding the current percentage of Census forms completed in Greene County – which is part of the 46th Senatorial District – Bartolotta said the number definitely needs to increase.
“We need a full count,” she said. “That is why I am doing my part to communicate with the residents who I represent the need for their action on this. Beginning on August 11, census workers are going door-to-door to help get that number up. It is more important than ever before to get counted.”
The Census Bureau will never ask participants for Social Security number, money or donations, anything on behalf of a political party, and bank or credit card account numbers. Additionally, there is no citizenship question on the 2020 Census.
If someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau contacts you via email or phone and asks you for one of these things, it is a scam, and you should not cooperate, the Census website states.
All personal information reported in the Census is kept confidential. The Census Bureau is bound by federal law to protect each resident’s information, and data is used only for statistical purposes, the website states.
All responses are compiled with information from other homes to produce statistics, which never identify your home or any person in your home, according to the website.
